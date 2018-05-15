PIX: Virat Kohli finds his cheerleader in wife Anushka

May 15, 2018 10:22 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma cheers for hubby Virat Kohli. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

Anushka Sharma might not have been there at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, to cheer for hubby Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore but she followed the game.

She makes sure to catch each and every match of her husband.

Whenever she's unable to be present at the stadium she makes sure to cheer for her husband on social media.

During the crucial tie between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, she posted a photograph sporting a t-shirt that had Kohli's name on it with No 18. and tweeted, "Come on boys".

Once the match started, the Pari actor took to Instagram to cheer for RCB .

Take a look at her Instagram story.

She is currently in the US shooting for Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.