PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

October 27, 2018 19:19 IST

Images from the third One-Day International between India and West Indies, in Pune, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed celebrates after dismissing Marlon Samuels. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah denied Shai Hope a second-consecutive century on his way to a four-wicket haul but the West Indies made a superb recovery after a shaky start to post a respectable 283 for nine against India in the third One-Day International, in Pune, on Saturday.



Returning to the team after being rested for the first two matches, Bumrah emerged the most effective bowler, conceding just 35 in his 10 overs.

Bumrah sent both the visiting openers -- Kieran Powell (21) and Chanderpaul Hemraj (15) -- in his first spell to give India a solid start and later dismissed Hope and Ashley Nurse (40).

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes a diving catch to dismiss Chandrapaul Hemraj. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Hope, who had struck an unbeaten 123 in the Visakhapatnam ODI, played a significant role in reviving the Caribbean innings with his 95-run knock, which came off 113 balls.



Towards the end, Nurse and Kemar Roach (15 not out) added crucial 56 runs for the ninth wicket, taking the side past the 275-run mark.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates with team mates after picking up a wicket. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The West Indies batsmen got starts but could not convert them into big knocks and also struggled to form big partnerships.



Hope, though, dug in from one end, raising a 56-run stand with Shimron Hetmyer (37) for the fourth wicket. The credit to break that partnership goes to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brilliant glove work as he took the bails off with lightening speed when Hetmyer was marginally outside the crease, trying to launch Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up two for 52.



Before that stumping, Dhoni had taken a breathtaking catch to remove Kieran Powell, racing towards the fine leg region, before diving full length to take a stunning catch off a top-edge off Bumrah.



It was a sort of statement by the charismatic Dhoni, who was left out of India's Twenty20 squad on Friday.



Hope also combined with skipper Jason Holder (32) for a 76-run stand for the sixth wicket.

IMAGE: Shai Hope celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: PTI



Continuing with his good form and combative attitude, Hope handled the middle overs with elan. He was severe against Yuzvendra Chahal, whom he hit for sixes with ease never letting the bowler dominate.



However, Bumrah denied him the milestone mark by bowling the right-hander with a well-executed yorker. Hope's knock was studded with six fours and three sixes.



The innings looked like falling apart again but Nurse and Roach contributed 55 runs for the ninth wicket to ensure the visitors finish with a fighting total.