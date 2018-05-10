Taimur goes to school, Varun trains for Kalank

May 10, 2018 16:20 IST

What did Bollywood do on Wednesday?

The wedding is done with, and Bollywood has returned to its routine.

So it's back to lunches, gymming and movie promotions.

Taimur Ali Khan's nanny drops him to play school.

Shilpa Shetty out for a meal.

Varun Dhawan headed for the gym.

'Night training for #kalank,' the actor tweeted. 'After years I've got a character for whom I'm very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It's taken me sometime to master this. Keep your core engaged at all times.'

Khajoor Pe Atke actresses Suneeta Sengupta, Sanah Kapoor and Seema Pahwa promote their film.

Khajoor Pe Atke is directed by Harsh Chhaya, Suneeta's actor husband.

Mika Singh singer Madhu Valli and model Aarti Khetarpal launch Mika's new single, Sama - The Summer Love.

Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor steps out with wife Pragya Yadav.

Sikander Kher takes his mum Kirron Kher out for a meal. Anupam Kher is shooting for a film in Ireland.