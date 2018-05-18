Mahira Khan's Cannes diary

May 18, 2018 11:47 IST

Mahira makes the most of her debut on the French Riviera.

Mahira Khan's Cannes debut began on a high.

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star was at the famed cine extravaganza representing L'Oreal just like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.

Mahira choose an Alberta Ferretti off-shoulder satin gown for her debut, keeping her makeup minimal but going dark on her lips.

From a sari to gowns to the formal look, Mahira tried it all at Cannes.

All that Mahira did in Cannes, through her and Shakeel Bin Afzal's lens:

Mahira shares a selfie as she lands. 'After a long journey (read, eventful) today we do nothing except for soak up the sun! Here's looking at you Cannes!' she writes.

A monochrome capture between her fittings. There's always time for a quick picture.

When the sun is the perfect filter, you need nothing more.

Making the most of the wind.

'That tub next to me was filled with lipsticks, Mahira shares.

How cool is that now!

Gorgeous in a sari.

'Khajoor waali choti' she writes about her hairdo.

'I don't know how kids these days post so many pictures so quickly.. this is killin' me! (in a good way, in a good way)'

'When your stylist directs your photo...'

That smile can make anyone melt.

Denim and a white top never goes wrong.

'Sometimes your stylist also lets you wear your own shoes,' Mahira writes.

All glammed up for the Chopard party.

Stunning in a light lavender off shoulder gown.

Killing it in a pantsuit.

'I didn't fall down in all those heels (which were taken off quite quickly whenever I could) because of this man!'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram