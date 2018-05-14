Cannes Diary: What Deepika, Kangana, Huma were up to

May 14, 2018 16:57 IST

What they did at the French Riviera.

The Cannes Film Festival attracts a lot of celebrities.

They attend movie premieres, promote their films, promote brands and walk the red carpet dressed in their best outfits.

They also explore the French Riviera, pose for pictures and more...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

'Close your eyes and feel the summer breeze...' writes Deepika, as she poses for pictures in her Alberta Ferretti gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone /Instagram

Yet another stunning picture, this time in a Monique Lhuillier floral gown, from L'Oreal's photo shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy L'Oreal Paris India/Twitter

Soaking in the sun, dressed in comfortable casuals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Brendon Degee/Instagram

Kangana's hair and make-up artist, Brendon, shares a picture of the actress in a shimmering Halpern dress before she heads for the Grey Goose party.

The 'Queen' steps out for a spot of shopping in a cute blue Elisabetta Franchi dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Quershi attends the Fashion For Relief event in a Elio Abou Fayssal gown.

Fashion For Relief, a non-profit charity organisation, was founded by Naomi Campbell in 2005.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi /Instagram

Huma's diva avatar as she heads to the Chopard party in a Falguni Shane Peacock outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi /Instagram

Red hot in a Alexander Arutyunov thigh-high slit gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi /Instagram

'Its a Jungle .. Don't be afraid .. Show your stripes' is how Huma caption this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika opts for a mid-length gown when she steps out for lunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat /Instagram

In casual white at the pier!