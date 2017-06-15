Lessons from Bollywood: How to deal with daddy issues

Last updated on: June 15, 2017 16:08 IST

From cool to cocky, fun to furious, stern to sanskari, here are all the crazy lessons you can learn from Bollywood dads this Father's Day.

Ma is a class by itself -- please click here to see what we mean! -- but let's not underestimate the bapus.

He'll do all sorts of things to keep their kids safe and happy. At least that's what he thinks he's doing.

IMAGE: Suhani Bhatnagar, Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan in Dangal.

Gift your kid a lifetime subscription of the local pahelwan akhara and assume the role of a coach to save on fees.

IMAGE: Sana Saeed and Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Drop everything you're doing and rush to the summer camp your precocious, manipulative, cupid-minded beti is attending just because she sneezed on the answering machine.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Sajal Bhattacharya in Piku.

Ensure your daughter stays trim by bringing up your bowel movements and killing her appetite every single time you two sit down for a meal.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Celebrate your son's abysmal graduation results with champagne, especially if Yash Raj is paying for it.

IMAGE: Kajol and Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Gift the daughter an all-paid Euro trip in exchange for marrying the guy of your choice because no desi child should EVER forget -- Terms and Conditions apply.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Promise your son a plane (not the boxed variety) so that he says yes to marry a rich heiress because 'do as I say, I'll give loads of candy' always works.

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in Paa.

Never allow your kid to think he's a big boy around you.

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420.

Assume the appearance of an old, affectionate nanny to stay close to your kid even if there's a good chance she'll prefer it to your original self.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Ayushman Khurrana in Bewakoofiyan.

Tag along with your daughter and her date at a picnic to truly understand what it's like to be a kabab mein haddi.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Pass on your legacy of awkward dance moves to the next generation.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Raveena Tandon in Andaz Apna Apna.

Agree to meet the Papplu-Tapplu your daughters have picked as life partners with rifle and rebuke.

IMAGE: Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor in 3 Idiots.

Never turn off the child lock on your TV even if your kid is studying medicine and is well versed in the science of birds and bees.

IMAGE: Naseeruddin Shah and Jugal Hansraj in Masoom.

Do all the daddy type activities, but insist the kid calls you 'uncle.' Hey, don't judge, some people prefer ' Sir.'

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar in Shakti.

Point and shoot. Preferably with a camera and not a gun!

IMAGE: Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor in Trishul.

Scrabble is boring. Play business-business with your sons.

IMAGE: Prithviraj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in Mughal-e-Azam.

Tell your son how deeply you love him and then promptly bury the love of his life alive.

IMAGE: Mukesh Khanna and Feroz Khan in Yalgaar.

Gracefully accept your age even if your son, clearly, cannot.

IMAGE: Alok Nath and Bhagyashree in Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Be a living example of the Marathi phrase: Mulgi shikli pragat zhaali.