Karisma, Taimur picnic in the park

June 26, 2018 15:20 IST

Here's how Karisma Kapoor spent her birthday.

Karisma Kapoor enjoyed her birthday on June 25 in London.

The celebrations started a day before with a Sunday brunch.

She spent her birthday with a picnic in the park with her family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma enjoys a moment with her adorable nephew Taimur Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Mum Babita and kids Kiaan and Samiera join in for a picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Taimur can't get his eyes off the blazing birthday candles!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan join in the fun.

Ever the caring daughter, Karisma posted that she missed her dad Randhir Kapoor who was in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @therealkareenakapoor Fan Page/Instagram

The fun in the park was followed by an evening out with Kareena and Sonam Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @therealkareenakapoor Fan Page/Instagram

Karisma blows out the candles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @therealkareenakapoor Fan Page/Instagram

Cake-cutting time!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri joins them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

After the dinner, the Kapoor girls chilled out as Saif captured the moment.