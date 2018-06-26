Karisma, Taimur picnic in the park

Here's how Karisma Kapoor spent her birthday.
Karisma Kapoor enjoyed her birthday on June 25 in London.
The celebrations started a day before with a Sunday brunch.
She spent her birthday with a picnic in the park with her family.
Karisma enjoys a moment with her adorable nephew Taimur Ali Khan.
Mum Babita and kids Kiaan and Samiera join in for a picture.
Taimur can't get his eyes off the blazing birthday candles!
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan join in the fun.
Ever the caring daughter, Karisma posted that she missed her dad Randhir Kapoor who was in Mumbai.
The fun in the park was followed by an evening out with Kareena and Sonam Kapoor.
Karisma blows out the candles.
Cake-cutting time!
Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri joins them.
After the dinner, the Kapoor girls chilled out as Saif captured the moment.
