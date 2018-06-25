PIX: Sonam, Kareena celebrate Karisma's birthday

Happy Birthday, Karisma!
Karisma Kapoor and her friends enjoyed a fun Sunday brunch a day before her 44th birthday on June 25.
She celebrated with her sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan as well as friends like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja, and Natasha and Adar Poonawala in London.
Sonam, Karisma, Kareena and Natasha Poonawala put their shades on.
Bring on the good times.
Girly swag.
The girls pose in their floral summer dresses.
The men join in!
Anand and Sonam are inseparable while Kareena, Natasha, Saif and Adar Poonawala sit together.
The birthday girl poses solo in this picture shot by her talented daughter Samaira.
