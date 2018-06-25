rediff.com

PIX: Sonam, Kareena celebrate Karisma's birthday

PIX: Sonam, Kareena celebrate Karisma's birthday

June 25, 2018 15:50 IST

Happy Birthday, Karisma!

Karisma Kapoor and her friends enjoyed a fun Sunday brunch a day before her 44th birthday on June 25.

She celebrated with her sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan as well as friends like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja, and Natasha and Adar Poonawala in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawala/Instagram

Sonam, Karisma, Kareena and Natasha Poonawala put their shades on.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawala/Instagram

Bring on the good times.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawala/Instagram

Girly swag.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The girls pose in their floral summer dresses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawala/Instagram

The men join in!

Anand and Sonam are inseparable while Kareena, Natasha, Saif and Adar Poonawala sit together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The birthday girl poses solo in this picture shot by her talented daughter Samaira.

