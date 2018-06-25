IIFA 2018: Like the way the stars look? VOTE!

June 25, 2018 12:27 IST

The green carpet has been rolled out, and everyone's looking good!

The 19th IIFAs were a grand extravaganza over the weekend.

It also looked like a lot of fun, as Bollywood's stars took over the green carpet at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, looking gorgeous.

Do you like their style? Take a look at the pictures

Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in pink satin.

Kriti Sanon goes metallic on the green carpet.

Urvashi Rautela posted about her outfit: 'I guess I'm gonna faint tonight wearing this #80kg beautiful gown.'

Radhika Apte keeps it simple in blue.

Konkona Sen Sharma chooses green for the green carpet.

Zaira Wasim likely never thought she would be attending the IIFAs someday.

Anurag Kashyap escorts his beautiful daughter Aliyaah.

Sahil Sangha and Dia Mirza complement each other so well.

Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

Karthik Aaryan hosted the IIFA ROCKS event on Friday.

Rekha chats with the media.

Rishi Kapoor.

Rahul Bose.

Pankaj Tripathi.

Adil Hussain.

Anupam Kher.

Subhash Ghai.

Anurag Basu.

Colors CEO Raj Nayak.

Photographs: Kind courtesy IIFA/Instagram