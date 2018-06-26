Shraddha, Varun make IIFA look good

IIFA's wow style file!
Bollywood was well turned out at the 19th IIFAs in Bangkok.
From the press conference to IIFA Rocks to the grand awards ceremony on Sunday, film folk made sure to look glamorous and share pictures on Instagram.
A look at the best fashion on show at the three-day event.
Shraddha Kapoor looks like the sun, moon and stars on IIFA Rocks night.
Gorgeous, isn't she?
Is Urvashi Rautela wearing an 80 kilo gown?
Kriti Sanon enjoys a 'Bangkok-kinda day.'
Dia Mirza dons a Monisha Jaising outfit for IIFA Rocks.
Ayushmann Khurrana turns on the charm.
Arjun Kapoor shows off his desi Bond look. By the way, it's Arjun's birthday today, June 26.
Varun Dhawan arrives.
Only Karan Johar could carry off a pink jacket.
Riteish Deshmukh tries on cool casuals.
Nushrat Bharucha goes bold for IIFA Rocks.
Iulia Vantur dazzles at a press conference.
