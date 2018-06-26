Shraddha, Varun make IIFA look good

June 26, 2018 10:32 IST

IIFA's wow style file!

Bollywood was well turned out at the 19th IIFAs in Bangkok.

From the press conference to IIFA Rocks to the grand awards ceremony on Sunday, film folk made sure to look glamorous and share pictures on Instagram.

A look at the best fashion on show at the three-day event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looks like the sun, moon and stars on IIFA Rocks night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Gorgeous, isn't she?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Is Urvashi Rautela wearing an 80 kilo gown?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon enjoys a 'Bangkok-kinda day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza dons a Monisha Jaising outfit for IIFA Rocks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana turns on the charm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shows off his desi Bond look. By the way, it's Arjun's birthday today, June 26.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan arrives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Only Karan Johar could carry off a pink jacket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh tries on cool casuals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrat Bharucha/Instagram

Nushrat Bharucha goes bold for IIFA Rocks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iulia Vantur/Instagram

Iulia Vantur dazzles at a press conference.