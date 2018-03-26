How Priyanka, Shah Rukh spent their Sunday

March 26, 2018 15:26 IST

Of dinner dates, and hiding faces...

Bollywood celebrities make the most of their Sundays.

Most of them take a day off from work and spend time with their families.

Quite a few celebs were spotted in Mumbai, and here's what they were doing.

Priyanka Chopra, seen here on a short trip to the city.

Pee Cee was spotted at the J W Marriott hotel, Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan follows his Sunday evening ritual of greeting fans outside his home, which is located a few minutes away from the J W Marriott.

We can also see posters of his coming film 102 Not Out, co-starring Rishi Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan heads to the Yauatcha restaurant in the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, for a quiet dinner date with wife Gauri.

Elli Avram with her rumoured beau, cricketer Hardik Pandya. We wonder why she is hiding her face.

That's Hardik with his hairdresser Hakim Aalim.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar