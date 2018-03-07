Is she Bollywood's Next Big Thing?

March 07, 2018 15:29 IST

Say hello to John Abraham's new co-star, Aisha Sharma.

Aisha Sharma isn't new to the world of glamour.

The Kingfisher calendar girl has a filmi connection -- her sister Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with 2010's Crook: It's Good To Be Bad.

Aisha was slated to make her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Namastey England. That may have fallen through, but she's bagged herself another break.

She will now make her movie debut with John Abraham.

Director Milap Zaveri welcomed Aisha on board, writing, 'With great delight I welcome @aishasharma25 as the leading lady of my next film #SMJ opposite @TheJohnAbraham @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @BajpayeeManoj @TSeries @EmmayEntertain.'

A look at what this gal is all about.

That's a beautiful selfie!

She wants to go back to her 'happy place', Phi Phi Islands.

Her sister Reetika Sharma takes lovely pictures of her.

Posing with Neha.

Those curls, we love!

'A pretty Fantastic day comes to an end.'

If she could be anything in life, she would want to be like her dog, Joy.

She shares this picture and captions it with an Oprah Winfrey quote: 'Dogs are my favourite role models. I want to work like a dog, doing what I was born to do with joy and purpose. I want to play like a dog, with total, jolly abandon. I want to love like a dog, with unabashed devotion and complete lack of concern about what people do for a living, how much money they have, or how much they weigh. The fact that we still live with dogs, even when we don't have to herd or hunt our dinner, gives me hope for humans and canines alike.'

'Uploading this photo cause my sister feels it's a great one .. As for me , every photo of mine is great one or so I would like to believe.'

Spending a Sunday in Goa.

'Maldives you were surreal. Absolutely surreal. And I miss you already. Till we meet again.'

Saying hello with this cute selfie.

Her weekend vibes.

'When you are sick as a dog and bed ridden all that comes to your mind is sun and all things sunny .. Give me some sun and mush .. And life's good again take me back #beach #tan #sand #srilanka'

She featured in a song called Ik Vaari with Ayushmann Khurrana, a T-Series single.

Here's looking forward to seeing much more of you, Aisha!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aisha Sharma/Instagram