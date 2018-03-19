Following Shraddha Kapoor to her film locations

March 19, 2018 11:10 IST

The perks of being a star!

One of the many good things of being a part of a film is the travel.

One gets to visit amazing places, live there for a while and enjoy its beauty.

Shraddha Kapoor has been travelling to remote parts of India -- Tehri in Uttarakhand and Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh to shoot her films, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Stree respectively.

Shraddha has shared lovely pictures from her locations on Instagram and shown us another side of India.

Feeling the beauty of Tehri. Mommy Shivangi catches the sunshine on her daughter's face in this picture.

Nature at its best.

Batti Gul Meter Challu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh who made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and co-stars Shahid Kapoor.

Vibrant colours.

'Nature love'.

'My angel mommy + heaven,' writes Shraddha.

She spends her time doodling between shots. 'When not shooting. Tehri Tree in process #Shradoodle.'

That's how it looks!

She introduces us to her character in Batti Gull Meter Chalo: 'Lalita Nautiyal. Called with love - Nauti.'

The view from her van.

From the beauty of Uttrakhand to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. 'Beautiful people, simplicity & fresh air #Chanderi #STREE,' she posts.

Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik and co-stars Rajkummar Rao.

'Beautiful people, simplicity & fresh air #Chanderi #STREE.'

A gorgeous selfie.

Sharing this picture, Shraddha writes, 'So lucky to be a part of this group!!! #STREE.'

Seen here are Vijay Raaz, Pankaj Tripathi, Sumit Arora, Amar Kaushik, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajkummar Rao, cinematographer Amalendu Chaudhary and Pooja.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram