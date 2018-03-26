Around the world with Alia, Katrina, Priyanka...

Amazing holiday ideas from Bollywood!
Actors lead busy lives, but they know just where to vacation.
As we get ready for the summer break, here are some amazing holiday ideas for you!
Germany
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and gives us some history: 'The Brandenburg Gate was made in the 18th century and today stands as a symbol of unity between Germany and other European countries.'
Spain
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram
Malaika Arora Khan takes the 'stairway to heaven' in Mallorca.
France
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor enjoys summer on the French Riviera.
British Columbia
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram
Nimrat Kaur takes a dip in the ice cold waters of the Cheakamus Lake, in Whistler.
'As quoted by my trusted companion, Ms. M'n'M this morning, Mark Twain said that the only regrets we have are the things we don't do, Nimrat notes.
'I did something I'd never have dreamt of...an impromptu swim in ice cold water in the middle of nowhere. Don't know what came over me, but it can only be good. Now I know what blood flow to the limbs and the head feels like !!'
Thailand
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha takes in the greenery at the Nakhon Nayok city.
Manhattan
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor takes in biker Nigel Sylvester's talent in Chinatown, Manhattan.
France
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez goes skiing at the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps.
Chicago
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram
Tanishaa Mukerji explores Chicago, Michelle and Barack Obama's favourite city.
Thailand
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
Yami Gautam takes in the Ao Luek district in Thailand.
'Taking a minute to admire the beauty of this hidden gem. Amphoe Au luk, you beauty!' Yami writes.
Italy
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra takes us to the Colosseum in Rome.
'Some things just take your breath away,' she writes. We agree.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
She's not done yet.
PeeCee takes us next to the Vatican City, and admires St Peter's Square and the Basilica. 'Beautiful Vatican.. a moment of purity,faith and silence.. chk out the line. Miles long. Faith is such an amazing thing,' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
The Castel Sant Angelo stands on the Tiber river. It was built as a tomb for Emperor Hadrian in the second century.
Morocco
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Katrina Kaif enjoys surfing in Essaouira, Morocco.
Bulgaria
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt enjoys the snow in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, where she is shooting for Brahmastra.
Dubai
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
Sunny Leone 'catches some sun' at Marina Beach.
Maldives
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram
Kajol takes a bike ride to the Soneva Jani resort.
Australia
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
''BUCKET LIST tick kind of day! Look where I am! A rock so big, it's 9 kilometers to go around! So majestic that everything falls silent in front of it. WOW WOW WOW,' Parineeti Chopra describes her feelings at Ayers Rock in Australia.
London
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram
Sushmita Sen sends a postcard from London.
Colombia
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram
Nargis Fakhri sends love from Bogota, the capital of Colombia.
Oman
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Kriti Sanon gives us another perspective.
Fiji
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz introduces us to the Magic Waterfalls at the Navua river.
Switzerland
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram
Raveena Tandon visits Verbier, an Alpine village in Switzerland.
