Around the world with Alia, Katrina, Priyanka...

Last updated on: March 26, 2018 10:18 IST

Amazing holiday ideas from Bollywood!

Actors lead busy lives, but they know just where to vacation.

As we get ready for the summer break, here are some amazing holiday ideas for you!

Germany



Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and gives us some history: 'The Brandenburg Gate was made in the 18th century and today stands as a symbol of unity between Germany and other European countries.'

Spain



Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram

Malaika Arora Khan takes the 'stairway to heaven' in Mallorca.

France



Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor enjoys summer on the French Riviera.

British Columbia



Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur takes a dip in the ice cold waters of the Cheakamus Lake, in Whistler.

'As quoted by my trusted companion, Ms. M'n'M this morning, Mark Twain said that the only regrets we have are the things we don't do, Nimrat notes.

'I did something I'd never have dreamt of...an impromptu swim in ice cold water in the middle of nowhere. Don't know what came over me, but it can only be good. Now I know what blood flow to the limbs and the head feels like !!'

Thailand



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha takes in the greenery at the Nakhon Nayok city.

Manhattan



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor takes in biker Nigel Sylvester's talent in Chinatown, Manhattan.

France



Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez goes skiing at the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps.

Chicago



Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji explores Chicago, Michelle and Barack Obama's favourite city.

Thailand



Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam takes in the Ao Luek district in Thailand.

'Taking a minute to admire the beauty of this hidden gem. Amphoe Au luk, you beauty!' Yami writes.

Italy



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra takes us to the Colosseum in Rome.

'Some things just take your breath away,' she writes. We agree.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

She's not done yet.

PeeCee takes us next to the Vatican City, and admires St Peter's Square and the Basilica. 'Beautiful Vatican.. a moment of purity,faith and silence.. chk out the line. Miles long. Faith is such an amazing thing,' she writes.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Castel Sant Angelo stands on the Tiber river. It was built as a tomb for Emperor Hadrian in the second century.

Morocco



Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif enjoys surfing in Essaouira, Morocco.

Bulgaria



Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt enjoys the snow in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, where she is shooting for Brahmastra.

Dubai



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone 'catches some sun' at Marina Beach.

Maldives



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol takes a bike ride to the Soneva Jani resort.

Australia



Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

''BUCKET LIST tick kind of day! Look where I am! A rock so big, it's 9 kilometers to go around! So majestic that everything falls silent in front of it. WOW WOW WOW,' Parineeti Chopra describes her feelings at Ayers Rock in Australia.

London



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen sends a postcard from London.

Colombia



Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri sends love from Bogota, the capital of Colombia.

Oman



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon gives us another perspective.

Fiji



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz introduces us to the Magic Waterfalls at the Navua river.

Switzerland



Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon visits Verbier, an Alpine village in Switzerland.