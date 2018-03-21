Samantha gives us amazing #FashionGoals

March 21, 2018 10:36 IST

Wonderful fashion tips, right here!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Samantha Akkineni, has been killing it with her dress sense.

The southern movie star has shared pictures on Instagram and her style game has been right on point.

Be it attending events, vacationing or just chilling, Sam shows off how one can dress comfortable and yet look absolutely stunning.

That's how you can drape your dupatta and stay unique.

Put on a bikini when it's vacation time.

The perfect white summer dress.

Sam gives us the details about this outfit: 'Outlined shimmer trench/back tie bralette and geometric pants.'

Can you carry off this outfit like Sam?

Sam accessories this outfit with 'borrowed' ethnic earrings and Gucci shoes.

Sam in a red Anita Dongre outfit.

Looking wow in Sabhyasachi.

Keeping it simple in white with a dash of red.

Sam works monochrome handloom.

Exotic shades of blue.

Sam drapes herself in a beautiful sari, with a statement necklace.

Sam suits up.

The little maroon dress.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha Akkineni/Instagram