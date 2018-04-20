How chweet! Abhishek flies down for his anniversary

Last updated on: April 20, 2018 16:54 IST

Just what do actors *do* the whole day?

Abhishek Bachchan returns from the Manmarziyaan shoot in Kashmir to celebrate his wedding anniversary on April 20.

Sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda gives him company.

Sonam Kapoor steps out of the airport.

Onlookers can't get enough of Raveena Tandon.

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder arrives with his five-member band, including Zach Filkins and Eddie Fisher. The band perform at the NSCI Dome in Worli, south central Mumbai, on April 21.

Brent Kutzle and Drew Brown, other band members.

Dia Mirza steps out in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Her husband Sahil Sangha.

Janhvi Kapoor.

Aparshakti Khurana has hurt his foot.

Arjun Rampal gets into his car.

Ranveer Singh outside a club in Bandra.

Aditya Roy Kapur visits B R Chopra's office.

What was Karthik Aryan doing in Malad, north west Mumbai?

Shilpa Shetty has collaborated with Mamaearth, a mother and baby care consumer startup.

Three beautiful generations: Mira Rajput with mum Bela Rajput and daughter Misha Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan promote the song Badumbaaa from their film, 102 Not Out.

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa at the screening of their film, Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Actor-writer Manu Rishi Chadha and Director Faraz Haider tell us what the USP of Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Nanu Ki Jaanu Producer Sajid Qureshi.

Neha Mehta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame at the screening.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.