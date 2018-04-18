rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Movies » PIX: Asha Bhosle celebrates Poonam Dhillon's birthday

PIX: Asha Bhosle celebrates Poonam Dhillon's birthday

April 18, 2018 14:46 IST

Happy birthday, Poonam!

Poonam Dhillon brought in her 56th birthday with a celebration with her friends.

The actress, who has given us so many films to remember her by, looked elegant in a blue dress.

 

Asha Bhosle sang for Noorie, one of Poonam's earliest films.

 

Bhagyashree with husband Himalaya Dasani.

 

Jackie Shroff, one of Poonam's buddies, with wife Ayesha Shroff.

 

Nafisa Ali makes a rare appearance in Mumbai.

 

Krishika Lulla.

 

Achint Kaur.

 

Vindoo Dara Singh with wife Dina Umarova.

 

Pooja Bedi with Maneck Contractor.

 

Farhan Furniturewalla, Pooja's former husband, with wife Laila Furniturewalla, Feroz Khan's daughter.

 

Anju Malik with daughter Anmol Malik.

 

Sooraj Thapar with wife Deepti Dhyani.

 

Ramesh Taurani and wife Sneha Taurani.

 

Smita Jaykar with husband Mohan Jaykar.

 

Neila Devi with daughter Kanchan Desai and son-in-law Ketan Desai.

 

Talat Aziz with wife Bina Aziz, left, and Alka Yagnik.

 

Anu Ranjan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Tags: Poonam Dhillon, Asha Bhosle, Vindoo Dara Singh, Ramesh Taurani, Ketan Desai
 

