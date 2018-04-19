Shilpa, Ayushmann take their kids for Aladdin

rediff.com

April 19, 2018 16:53 IST

Movie date with the kids!

Disney's Broadway-style musical show, Aladdin, had its premiere at the NCPA, Mumbai.

Bollywood celebs made sure to take their kids for the premiere.

 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their son Viaan.

 

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan.

 

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira with their son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

 

Raveena Tandon.

 

Kunaal Roy Kapur with his children Zahaan and Shanaz.

 

Shruti Seth with daughter Alina.

 

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Ankit Dahiya.

 

Asha Negi with Rithvik Dhanjani.

 

Sunita Rao with daughter Maya.

 

Shernaz Patel.

 

Anaita Shroff Adajania and Homi Adajania.

 

The Muchhal siblings: Palak and Palash.

 

Nisha Rawal Mehra and Karan Mehra.

 

Karan Tacker with sister Sasha Tacker.

 

Madhurima Nigam and son Nevaan.

 

Neeti Mohan.

 

Vishal Dadlani.

 

Tina and Hussain Kuwajerwala.

 

Navneet Kaur Dhillon and Marc Robinson .

 

Dolly Thakore.

 

Namit Das.

 

Sameer Dattani.

 

Aditya Thackeray.

 

Gaurav Gera.

 

Meghna Ghai Puri.

 

Priya Dutt with husband Owen Roncon.

 

RJ Pritam Singh.

 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

