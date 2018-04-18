PIX: Farhan gets some auto-swag

Last updated on: April 18, 2018 16:12 IST

Tuesdays aren't so terrible after all!

Who says Bollywood folk only party on weekends?

Stars know how to mix work and pleasure, and these Tuesday sightings will vouch for that.

Anushka Sharma drives out of the Mehboob Studio.

Shekhar Kapoor bumps into Bhumi Pednekar.

Sophie Choudry attends yet another party.

Kanika Kapoor was there too.

Dino Morea.

Nandita Mahatani.

Where was Sonam Kapoor off to?

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay were headed somewhere as well.

Twinkle Khanna takes a stroll in Juhu.

Another Juhu resident, Shabana Azmi, on the streets of Mumbai's starry suburb.

Farhan Akhtar gets himself some auto-swag -- a Jeep Grand Cherokee, no less.

Nushrat Bharucha steps out of a salon.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment office.

Huma Qureshi has a meal.

Sanjay Dutt with daughter Iqra at the Hinduja Hospital. His new film with Madhuri Dixit was announced on Wednesday.

Shahid Kapoor steps out of his gym.

Sooraj Pancholi was also flexing his muscles.

Along with Aditya Roy Kapur...

...And Nidhhi Agrewal.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli promote their new single Oh Humsafar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes for a drive.

Karan Johar puts on his cool shades. The boy-man has a huge collection of dark glasses.

Photographs Pradeep Bandekar