Rediff.com  » Movies » Farah, Sid Malhotra's adorable Janmashtami pix

Farah, Sid Malhotra's adorable Janmashtami pix

September 03, 2018 13:42 IST

Celebrating Janmashtami, Bollywood style.

On Janmashtami, Bollywood gave us two adorable throwback pictures that really made our Monday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan posts a pic of daughter Diva who visited the sets of Student Of The Year during the shoot of the Radha song seven years ago.

'#diva was visiting after playing radha in her play school janmashtami function,' Farah explains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut with SOTY, posted a picture of himself dressed as Krishna.

'me dressed as krishna by my beloved Dadi. PS- for some reason placed next to a tall plant. Height reference maybe?' he posts.

We love!

Tags: Farah Khan, Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra, SOTY, Instagram
 

