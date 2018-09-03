Farah, Sid Malhotra's adorable Janmashtami pix

Celebrating Janmashtami, Bollywood style.
On Janmashtami, Bollywood gave us two adorable throwback pictures that really made our Monday.
Farah Khan posts a pic of daughter Diva who visited the sets of Student Of The Year during the shoot of the Radha song seven years ago.
'#diva was visiting after playing radha in her play school janmashtami function,' Farah explains.
Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut with SOTY, posted a picture of himself dressed as Krishna.
'me dressed as krishna by my beloved Dadi. PS- for some reason placed next to a tall plant. Height reference maybe?' he posts.
We love!
