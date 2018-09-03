Want to succeed in life? Here are Kareena's tips

September 03, 2018 11:44 IST

'It is important for women to be fearless in their choices.'

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan showed off her baby bump as she stepped out with BFF Amrita Arora two years ago. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Twitter

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels it is necessary for women to be fearless to succeed in life.

They should not shy away from living life on their own terms and even fight, if need be.

Kareena, who turns 38 on September 21, believes in challenging norms, be it with her film choices like Chameli, Asoka and Jab We Met, or her decision to flaunt her baby bump.

"It is important for women to be fearless in their choices. I am a fearless person. Be it the choice of roles I have made, the way I lived my life post marriage or after a baby," she says.

"The idea is that a woman should constantly live her life the way she wants. It should be (done) fearlessly and confidently. That has been my mantra of life," she adds.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kareena makes heads turn at the Lakme Fashion Week, August 26, 2018.

Kareena, who walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, is considered to be a modern-day Bollywood diva, but says she does not take the tag seriously.

"I don't consider myself a diva. I think I am as normal as anyone else. I stay in my most normal clothes. I think I am the most normally dressed person when I am flying. I never sport an airport look," she says.

"Being a diva or being glamorous comes naturally to me. I don't know how and why it is like that... But I like it when people say I am a diva or a fashion icon," she adds.

"At the same time, there is a side of me when I am without any make-up, like any other woman. When I am at home with my family, I am just myself," she says.

Kareena, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, will start working on a Dharma Productions project opposite Akshay Kumar.

She is also part of Karan Johar's next film Takht, which co-stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is scheduled to release in 2020.

Kareena is excited about working with Ranveer and said reuniting with Karan is like homecoming.

***

'Things are looking good!'

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor says she wants to be part of films that would have an impact on society and be entertaining at the same time.

"A film works when you have belief in a story and your character," she says.

"I also look if the story or my character is going to impact society and is it going to entertain people while saying something. I want to be a part of films that say something to society and entertain as well," she adds.

2018 has turned out to be good for the actress thanks to hit films like Padman, Veere Di Wedding and Sanju.

"From the time Raanjhanaa released, things are looking good," she says.

"I had a couple of directors who believed in me and also there was a shift in perception. It has been six years and thank God I have not seen any film that has failed," she adds.

IMAGE: Are you ready for The Zoya Factor? Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Sonam has started shooting for The Zoya Factor, the big screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.

"Everybody thought I should play Zoya; it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted, but everyone wanted me to do drama," she says.

"After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (the director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan," she said.

Sonam will be next seen in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced, Shelly Chopra Dhar directed Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she shares screen space with her dad Anil Kapoor for the first time.

"Working with family is always fun and cool," says Sonam.