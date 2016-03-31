Holiday like Farah Khan this summer!

Last updated on: March 31, 2016 17:59 IST

Farah Khan once tweeted that she never went on a family holiday while growing up, and so she decided to make up for that by travelling with her husband Shirish Kunder and children, Czar, Diva and Anya.

And from the looks of the pictures she's tweeted, she's certainly more than made up!

Here's taking a look at Farah Khan's lovely travel pictures from across the world that will surely make you envious!





During her holiday to Italy, Farah made sure to visit the Leaning Tower Of Pisa.





And treat her kids to a Gondola ride.

While visiting the Colosseum in Rome, Farah gave us a tip: 'Tips 2 look young.. Keep posing with Ancient wonders! At the colosseum #roman holiday.'





Farah enjoys some beach time with her kids in Maldives.

Incidentally, Maldives is Bollywood's favourite destination!





Another picture from Maldives.





Farah posted a picture of her three musketeers at Los Angeles, and captioned it: Dolce far niente. That simply means the sweetness of doing nothing, and that's exactly what everybody should do on a holiday!





Farah's enjoyed a tennis match in Wimbledon in London, thanks to her pal and tennis sensation Sania Mirza.

Farah took her children to the aquarium at The Atlantis hotel in Dubai.





Farah takes a trip to Paris, and poses in front of the Eiffel Tower.





Another picture from Paris.

Farah visits the Pyramids in Egypt.





Another picture from Egypt.