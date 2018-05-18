rediff.com

Cannes 2018: Mallika, a vision in white

May 18, 2018 13:57 IST

Ms M's Cannes journey isn't over yet...

Mallika Sherawat still has a lot to do at Cannes.

For her first red carpet appearance, she opted for a baby pink off shoulder princess cut dress.

She walked the red carpet a second time in a lilac gown.

She posed for the Cannes cameras.

 

She also locked herself in a cage for a good cause.

On Thursday night, Mallika attended the AmfAR gala and looked stunning!

She wore a white mermaid cut Tony Ward gown with a plunging neckline and black and white detailing.

Her hair was neatly tied in a high pony tail.

She completed her look with Bvlgari earrings.

Like her look? Take the poll and let us know:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram. Alexandra Mathieu/Instagram. Mallika Sherawat/Twitter

