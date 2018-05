May 13, 2018 11:07 IST

Like Mallika's look?

After wearing a lilac gown on the red carpet, Mallika Sherawat wore a baby pink coloured outfit -- designed by Yolancris -- on Saturday night.

She was styled by Will Ariyamethe. Her hair was done up by Dessange while the jewellery was courtesy Messika.

Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mallika too attended the screening of the French drama, Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles du Soleil).