Box Office: Race 3 gets an excellent opening

June 19, 2018 08:01 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Salman Khan rarely goes wrong during Eid, and his latest film, Race 3 is no exception.

Its eventual status at the box office will depend on how it holds through the week.

The Hindi dubbed version of Rajinikanth's Kaala remained poor.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Race 3

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala.

Director: Remo D'Souza.

What works: Good action sequences.

What doesn't: Too long, too loud, no story.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Excellent opening.

Kaala (in Hindi)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, Dileepan.

Director: Pa. Ranjith.

What works: Rajinikanth's style, the fabulous climax.

What doesn't: Very little action scenes from Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi disappoints.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Poor opening.

Veere Di Wedding

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas.

Director: Shashanka Ghosh.

What works: Locations and Sakshi Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

What doesn't: Weak script and editing.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Bhavesh Joshi

Cast: Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane.

What works: Harshvardhan Kapoor shows promise; is a fine, behavioural actor.

What doesn't: Motwane's storytelling lacks movement. Self-conscious dialogues.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Phamous

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff, kay Kay Menon, Shriya Saran, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi.

Director: Karan Butani.

What works: Nothing.

What doesn't: Old, dated film with neither substance nor sense nor a story line.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Parmanu

Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Anuja Sathe.

Director: Abhishek Sharma.

What works: Based on true events, fascinating script.

What doesn't: John Abraham performance, bad execution and lack of detailing.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Semi hit.

Bioscopewala

Cast: Danny Denzogpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra.

Director: Deb Medhekar.

What works: The tender bonding between Thapa and Danny and, of course, the storyline.

What doesn't: The story fails to convey the bitterness between Thapa and her father played by Adil Hussain.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Khajoor Pe Atke



Cast: Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Alka Amin, Dolly Ahluwalia, Nagesh Bhonsle, Suneeta Sengupta, Sanah Kapur, Vicky Arora, Prathamesh Parab.

Director: Harsh Chhaya.

What works: Terrific actors.

What doesn't: Chhaya's direction lacked conviction.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anshuman Jha, Ekavali Khanna, Brijendra Kala.

Director: Harish Vyas.

What works: Ekavali Khanna and Sanjay Mishra's performances.

What doesn't: Terrible second half, the supporting performances are just obligatory.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan, Arif Zakaria, Amruta Khanvilkar.

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

What works: Crisp editing , sharp camerawork and poignant music.

What doesn't: Alia struggles in pseudo-patriotic film.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Super Hit.