PIX: Ajay Devgn watches Race 3 with Salman

June 15, 2018 13:38 IST

Bollywood cheers for Bhai!

Salman Khan's Eid releases are usually blockbusters.

Producer Ramesh Taurani has been holding multiples screenings for his current Eid release Race 3.

After showing it to cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his leading man's khandaan on Tuesday, there was another screening following by an after-party on Thursday, June 14.

Jacqueline Fernandez feels 'Salman is one of a kind.'

Is Daisy Shah playing a negative character in Race 3? She gives us a hint here.

Salman Khan is all set to impress his fans with his dum!

Iulia Vantur has sung a song in Race 3.

Anil Kapoor, the only constant in the Race franchise.

Huma Qureshi cheers for her kid bro Saqib Saleem.

Does Bobby Deol -- seen here with wife Tanya Deol -- have better abs than Salman? Our readers seem to think so.

Freddy Daruwala, who, like his fellow bawas Boman Irani and Jim Sarbh, may have struck it big in Bolly Town.

There may be no one more nervous than Race 3 Director Remo D'Souza, seen here with wife Lizelle.

Tabu, who has a key role in Salman's Bharat.

Pooja Hegde, who needs another Bollywood adventure quickly to erase those Mohenja Daro memories.

Mouni Roy, one of Sallu's proteges.

The omni-present Sophie Choudry.

Raai Laxmi, who we see a lot of these days.

Waluscha De Sousa.

Neha Bhasin.

Sonnalli Seygall.

Urvashi Rautela.

Anushka Ranjan.

Athiya Shetty with her daddy Suneil Shetty.

An unlikely guest: Ajay Devgn.

Sohail Khan must have seen Race 3 at least 20 times already.

As must have his elder son Nirvaan Khan.

Karthik Aaryan, whose star is on the ascendant.

Shreyas Talpade.

Ankur Bhatia.

Producer Ramesh Taurani.

Grirish Kumar, Ramesh Taurani's nephew.

Harman Baweja, who we are seeing after ages.

Nikhil Dwivedi, who must be pleased with Veere Di Wedding's success. Nikhil co-produced the film with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Rajesh Khattar, whose son Ishaan we will see in Dhadak next month.

So good to see Amit Sadh.

Anees Bazmee.

Composer Sajid Ali.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar