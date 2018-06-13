10 times Salman Khan impressed us with his DUM!

Why Salman Khan is way ahead of the Race...
Dance, dishoom or drama, Salman Khan packs quite a dum on screen.
After the resounding success of Tiger Zinda Hai, he's all set to show his flair for making money-spinners out of mindless entertainment in Race 3.
Sukanya Verma looks at the 10 times when the Dus Ka Dum superstar host and Bollywood's beloved Bhai impressed us with his dum.
Sultan
Salman doesn't have to be dragged to gym. He drags the gym.
Dabangg
Somewhere there's a corner in the universe full of Salman's discarded, torn shirts.
Kick
Guess who never looks left or right while crossing the road and railway tracks?
Bodyguard
Move over Shashi Kapoor. Mere paas Muscle hai!
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Only Bhai can make an electric shock look like catchy dance step.
Tubelight
The force is strong with Bhai Jedi. He can move mountains by simply showing his hands and gnashing his teeth.
Andaz Apna Apna
Gobbling down a lion's share of the meal comes naturally to Ek Tha Tiger's leading man.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Because nothing about Salman's life or love can be halka phulka.
Tiger Zinda Hai
Eid or Diwali, Bhai's love for firecrackers is something else.
Race 3
Take this John, our very own and approved One-Man Parmanu!
