10 times Salman Khan impressed us with his DUM!

June 13, 2018 10:55 IST

Why Salman Khan is way ahead of the Race...

Dance, dishoom or drama, Salman Khan packs quite a dum on screen.

After the resounding success of Tiger Zinda Hai, he's all set to show his flair for making money-spinners out of mindless entertainment in Race 3.

Sukanya Verma looks at the 10 times when the Dus Ka Dum superstar host and Bollywood's beloved Bhai impressed us with his dum.

Sultan

Salman doesn't have to be dragged to gym. He drags the gym.

Dabangg

Somewhere there's a corner in the universe full of Salman's discarded, torn shirts.

Kick

Guess who never looks left or right while crossing the road and railway tracks?

Bodyguard

Move over Shashi Kapoor. Mere paas Muscle hai!

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Only Bhai can make an electric shock look like catchy dance step.

Tubelight

The force is strong with Bhai Jedi. He can move mountains by simply showing his hands and gnashing his teeth.

Andaz Apna Apna

Gobbling down a lion's share of the meal comes naturally to Ek Tha Tiger's leading man.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Because nothing about Salman's life or love can be halka phulka.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Eid or Diwali, Bhai's love for firecrackers is something else.

Race 3

Take this John, our very own and approved One-Man Parmanu!