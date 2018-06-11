Who has better abs: Salman or Bobby Deol? VOTE!

Macho men alert!
Salman Khan is known to make his co-stars work as hard as him in the gym.
Ask Govinda.
Lately, his focus has been on his Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol, and the results are for all to see.
The film's trailer shows the actors walk away from a helicopter, in what seems to be an action sequence.
Bare-chested, with fab abs on fine display, it certainly looks like a scene made for the seeties!
With Bobby giving fine competition to Salman, it's time for you to vote!
Who has better abs?
