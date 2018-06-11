rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who has better abs: Salman or Bobby Deol? VOTE!

Who has better abs: Salman or Bobby Deol? VOTE!

June 11, 2018 10:08 IST

Macho men alert!

Salman Khan is known to make his co-stars work as hard as him in the gym.

Ask Govinda.

Lately, his focus has been on his Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol, and the results are for all to see.

 

The film's trailer shows the actors walk away from a helicopter, in what seems to be an action sequence.

Bare-chested, with fab abs on fine display, it certainly looks like a scene made for the seeties!

With Bobby giving fine competition to Salman, it's time for you to vote!

Who has better abs?

Rediff Movies
Tags: Bobby Deol, VOTE, Salman
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use