Phamous Review: 114 minutes of torture

June 01, 2018 10:02 IST

One feels for the classy cast -- all of them -- for being part of a film that has neither substance nor sense nor a story line, says Prasanna D Zore.

The first thought that runs across my mind as soon as the atrocious Phamous ends is: Thank God, it's over!

I wipe the sweat off my brow and thank the Almighty for giving me the strength to sustain the most brutal torture of all my senses for the past 114 minutes.

I must thank the film's editors for ripping off whatever they thought would make the film tighter.

Or perhaps I should blame them for making a mess of Phamous that is shot panoramically in the Chambal ravines.

Karan Butani's Phamous -- starring Jackie Shroff, Mahie Gill, Jimmy Shergill, Kay Kay, Pankaj Tripathi and Shriya Saran -- is a big AVOID!

Why did Jackie, Jimmy, Kay Kay, Pankaj, Mahie and Shriya agree to act in Phamous?

Rediff Rating: