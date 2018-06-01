Phamous Review: 114 minutes of torture

One feels for the classy cast -- all of them -- for being part of a film that has neither substance nor sense nor a story line, says Prasanna D Zore.
The first thought that runs across my mind as soon as the atrocious Phamous ends is: Thank God, it's over!
I wipe the sweat off my brow and thank the Almighty for giving me the strength to sustain the most brutal torture of all my senses for the past 114 minutes.
I must thank the film's editors for ripping off whatever they thought would make the film tighter.
Or perhaps I should blame them for making a mess of Phamous that is shot panoramically in the Chambal ravines.
Karan Butani's Phamous -- starring Jackie Shroff, Mahie Gill, Jimmy Shergill, Kay Kay, Pankaj Tripathi and Shriya Saran -- is a big AVOID!
Why did Jackie, Jimmy, Kay Kay, Pankaj, Mahie and Shriya agree to act in Phamous?
