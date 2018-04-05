BlackbuckCase: Saif, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali return to Mumbai

Last updated on: April 05, 2018 17:33 IST

The Hum Saath Saath Hai cast returns to Mumbai, without Salman.

While Salman Khan was sentenced to five years for the blackbuck poaching case, and was sent to the Jodhpur Central Jail, the court acquitted the co-accused in the case, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, giving them the 'benefit of doubt.'

The actors, who were shooting the film Hum Saath Saath Hai, had gone hunting in October 1998, when the two blackbucks were killed.

After their acquittal, the actors returned to Mumbai with their families, and were clicked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji airport.

Saif Ali Khan looks deep in thought as he walks out of the airport.

Tabu takes a break from the promotions of her latest film Missing to make an appearance in court.

Neelam is escorted by her husband Sameer Soni.

Sonali Bendre walks out with husband Goldie Behl.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar