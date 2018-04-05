Just how much money is riding on Salman?

Last updated on: April 05, 2018 13:09 IST

'If he gets bail, he will bounce back.'

Syed Firdaus Ashraf reports.

Even as Salman Khan looks at a jail term of two years in the blackbuck poaching case, there is approximately Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) riding on him thanks to his pending projects.

Fortunately for the producers, shooting has not begun for Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3, the three Salman projects announced so far.

"He has completed shooting for Race 3," says trade analyst Amod Mehra. "Even if we consider that dubbing is not done yet, its budget is Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion)."

Race 3, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is set for a June 15 release.

Bharat is to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who made Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan with Salman earlier.

Kick 2 will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is a sequel of the Rs 300 crore blockbuster.

Dabangg 3 will be produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and is in the scripting stage. Prabhudeva is directing the film.

The next season of the successful television show Dus Ka Dum has also been announced.

"If you calculate roughly on the higher side, which includes Salman's endorsements, the cost to the industry would be around Rs 400 crore," Mehra says.

"It will be a huge setback (to the industry) if Salman Khan does not get bail," he adds.

"If he gets bail, he will bounce back," Mehra asserts. "His image will not get tarnished. His fans will not bother."