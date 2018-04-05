PIX: Kareena goes to the gym, Ranveer picks football

April 05, 2018 16:17 IST

Best friends work out together, sisters bond, father-son spend quality time...

There's a lot that happens in an actor's life besides shooting movies.

They have a life off the sets too.

While some stars work out hard and burn calories in the gym, others take to outdoor sport.

And then, there are some who watch a movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her BFF Amrita Arora Ladak go gymming together.

Kunal Kemmu -- who is married to Soha Ali Khan whose brother Saif Ali Khan is married to Kareena :) -- goes to the same gym.

We are so happy to see half sisters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's home.

Despite their controversial family history, the young ladies, we are delighted to discover, share a strong bond.

Anshula made sure to be there for Janhvi on her 21st birthday, days after her mother Sridevi passed away.

Karisma Kapoor calls on Manish Malhotra.

Harshvardhan Kapoor checks out a restaurant in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Was he having a meal with Shibani Dandekar?

Siddhanth Kapoor at a football ground in Bandra.

Aditya Roy Kapur waves out to photographers.

Mandana Karimi turns up at the ground to show her support.

Dino Morea rides out.

Ranveer Singh -- whose shoulder injury forced him out of Saturday's IPL opening ceremony for which he was apparently being paid several karods -- wears his sling to the football ground.

Mandira Bedi shows off her jersey.

Nidhhi Agerwal steps out of a restaurant in Bandra.

Rani Mukerji visits an entertainment centre for kid in Ghatkopar, north east Mumbai, to felicitate winners of the Camlin-Hichki contest.

Rani, who turned 40 on March 21, basks in the praise and success of her comeback film Hichki.

Mukkabaaz actor-writer Vineet Kumar Singh catches up with a friend at a Blackmail screening at Yash Raj Films, Andheri, north west Mumbai.

Blackmail actor Arunoday Singh chills with wife Lee Elton.

When will we see Waluscha De Sousa again on the screen?

Baby's Day Out: Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya.