April 05, 2018 17:00 IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was on Thursday jailed for five years for killing two blackbucks in October 1998.

However, other actors accused in the case --Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam -- were all acquitted.

The verdict led to many reactions on Twitter, where the actor soon began to trend.

People on social media erupted with jokes about the 'bhai' of Bollywood.

Here are some of the memes: