What does Sridevi mean to you? Tell us!

February 25, 2018 12:23 IST

Remembering the legend in the best way possible.

Sridevi's unexpected death is a huge shock to all of us.

Generations have grown up in awe of her beauty and talent.

Whether it's her naughtiness in Chaalbaaz or her trauma in Sadma, her beauty in Chandni or her elegance in Mom, all of have our favourite Sridevi movie.

And our favourite Sridevi moment.

What does Sridevi mean to you, dear reader?

As we pay tribute to the beautiful actress, let's remember her with our favourite Sridevi moments.

