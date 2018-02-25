Bollywood mourns Sridevi's demise

February 25, 2018 05:05 IST

'I am in shock... can't stop crying.'

'One of Bollywood's brightest fires, icon of an era, queen of hearts & an artist beyond compare!'

Bollywood in shock after the actor's death.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

It was just a couple of days back that we saw Sridevi happily posing at Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala's wedding, and today India has woken up to the news of the actor's sudden demise.

The actress, who was only 54, died due to cardiac arrest on February 24 in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding.

Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to extend their condolences:

Priyanka Chopra: I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP.

She also tweeted, 'Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi.'

Sushmita Sen: I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...

Riteish Deshmukh: Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... RIP

Sidharth Malhota: Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma'am is no more #RIP #Sridevi

Jacqueline Fernandez: An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon...

Preity Zinta: Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP

Richa Chadha: Someone say this isn't true #Sridevi

Swara Bhasker: Absolutely devastating news!!!!!!! The sudden passing of #Sridevi ji is so tragic! Worst worst horrible news.. One of #Bollywood's brightest fires.. icon of an era, queen of hearts & an artist beyond compare! Deepest condolences to the family.

Jaaved Jaferi: Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry.

"Bijli giraane main hoon aayi, kehte hain mujhko hawa Hawaii" RIP dear #Sridevi.

Johny Lever: Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family.

Neha Dhupia: So heartbreaking to hear about #Sridevi ma'am ... we just lost our finest .... gone way too soon....

Siddharth: The heart breaks. #Sridevi No words.

Nimrat Kaur: Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted.

Zareen Khan: Shocking and unbelievable !!! Can't come to terms with the fact tht #Sridevi ma'am is no more ... Deeply saddened ! R.I.P

Vir Das: Cannot believe the heartbreaking news about #Sridevi Our industry lost a shining light today, way too early. Love and light to her family.

Armaan Malik: #Sridevi ma'am just gone from this world like poof..Just can't come to terms with it!!! Such a powerhouse of talent and such a huge loss for all of us. May she rest in peace ... really sad

Bhagyashree: Totally in shock to hear #Sridevi demise!!

Adnan Sami: I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India's sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP

Madhur Bhandarkar: Unbelievable Shocking & Heartbreaking to hear about the demise of #Sridevi, one of the talented Actress of Indian Cinema. Prayers and strength to the family. #OmShanti

Raj Kundra: Heartbroken by this news!! She was One of the finest kindest souls I ever knew :( speechless shocked #RIP #Sridevi this is just not right at all! May god give all the family strength at this darkest hour.

Kritika Kamra: Can't get myself to believe.... I thought it was a hoax. #Sridevi

Karan Kundra: My god! Can't believe reading the news all over about #Sridevi ji passing away! Just saw her a couple of weeks ago! This is sad!

Anusha Dandekar: I just can't believe it's true... All my love & strength to the family. As gorgeous as an Angel & now amidst them. RIP #Sridevi

Amit Trivedi: #Sridevi Mam is no more ? Is this for real can't come to terms.i am deeply shocked and saddened.just met her 2 weeks back during padman screening and how much she appreciated the film and the score and she is gone so soon..RIP

Upen Patel: Omg!! Im in shock !! Lost for words!! my all time favourite #Sridevi may your soul rest in peace .. my prayers go out to her family x

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: My condolences to @BoneyKapoor Ji and the Kapoor family. Deeply saddened to loose an icon like #Sridevi Ji.

Ali Asgar: Shocked and devastated .. #Sridevi..prayers and condolences to the family members

Honey Singh: Shocked by this news.Thoughts and prayers to the http://family.RIP #Sridevi Ji.

Daisy Shah: It's so hard to believe, this absolute diva that I met sometime back at one of the award nights is no more. I wish it was just a nightmare. Strength to the entire family.

#RIP #SriDevi