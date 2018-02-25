Bollywood icon Sridevi passes away

Last updated on: February 25, 2018 04:27 IST

She was only 54.

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away in Dubai. She was 54.

According to sources in the family, the actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest late on the night of February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone, along with her family, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

While some of the family had already returned to Mumbai after the wedding, Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi had stayed back.

Reports said that the family members in Mumbai had rushed to be with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who was in Mumbai because of her shooting commitments for her debut film Dhadak.

Sridevi had an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

She began her career in films at age 4 in the Tamil film Thunaivan and continued to act throughout her childhood in South Indian films.

She even made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975).

Sridevi made her Bollywood debut as a heroine in the 1978 film Solva Sawan, but she truly found her feet as a star in the Jeetendra-starrer Himmatwala (1983).

Her powerful screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after artistes in the Hindi film industry. While films like Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Mr India (1987) and Chandni (1989) kept her at the top in the box-office game, movies like Sadma (1983), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Gumrah (1993) earned her critical acclaim.

She went on a hiatus for 15 years -- during which she had two daughters -- after starring in Judaai.

Sridevi made a comeback in Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish in 2012 in a nuanced performance that charmed critics as well as the box-office.

She followed it up with the Tamil film Puli in 2015 and the Hindi film Mom in 2017.

She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero, which releases in December.