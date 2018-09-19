Why is Harsh hanging out with gold medallist Arpinder?

September 19, 2018 14:30 IST

Psst! They have a secret to share.

Personal care brand Cinthol recently unveiled their latest line of grooming products for men.

The Awesome Men collection was launched at a fashion show held at Taj Land's End in Bandra, Mumbai.

The ambassadors for the show were Harshvardhan Kapoor and Asian Games' gold medallist Arpinder Singh.

Check out these pictures!

The grooming line was targetted at men who love to stay stylish in whatever they do. Both on and off the field. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Maintaining that hairstyle and beard ain't that easy.

Arpinder Singh shows off his handlebar moustache and trimmed bear.

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arpinder Sharma told the audience how they kept their beards frizz-free.

"I like the fact that some of the products are multi-purpose -- the body wash can be used on the face. That's something we all do in the shower. Also you can carry them anywhere," Kapoor said.

Watch Harshvardhan and Arpinder walk the ramp and share their grooming and styling tips.

Video by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com