Why Amitabh is proud of his daughter

Last updated on: September 05, 2018 10:20 IST

Shweta Bachchan and Monisha Jaising's label launch was special in many ways.

No matter how old you grow, parents will always be proud of their children.

When Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned designer, the actor couldn't contain his happiness.

Shweta recently launched her luxury fashion label MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising in Mumbai.

The 75-yr-old actor got nostalgic and shared a couple of pictures and messages to congratulate his eldest child.

Amitabh shared this photograph of him wearing a hoodie which says 'Girl Power'

'Just the other day she was learning how to wear a 'ghunghat' from her Dadi .. today she teaches how to wear a 'hoodie' to her Father .. designed by her and her @mxsworld ... GIRL POWER zindabad!' the actor wrote on his Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

From friends in the industry to family, Shweta's new venture received a warm welcome.

Check out who all attended the grand launch.

Amitabh Bachchan posted this family picture with the newly minted designer from the launch and wrote, ' Proud of you Shweta and all those that put together .'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Big B was present through the launch talking about his daughter's venture, taking interest in little details.

Here, he's seen checking out the food on display put together by Roohi Jaikishan and team.

Photograph: Kind courtesy MxS/Instagram

Mother-daughter duo Gauri Khan and Suhana were at their stylish best. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

A successful launch calls for a party. Shweta's besties Ritesh Sidhwani, Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar joined in.

Good luck Shweta!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram

Cover image: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram