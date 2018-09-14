Watch! When Ranveer Singh went on a kissing spree

September 14, 2018 10:00 IST

Can a Twinkle Khanna book be launched without much masti and mazaak? Find out.

Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

There was laughter. And there was glitter.

Twinkle Khanna was launching her new book and the evening couldn't have been anything but fun.

Want proof?

Check out the video below to see the celebs who dropped by to lend their support and, more importantly, to find out who just could not stop laughing.

The evening began with Ranveer Singh revealing yet another talent besides, of course, choosing outlandish outfits and looking great in them.

He is great at reading. We wouldn't mind him reading us a bedside story *wink*.

And he made Karan Johar blush!

Then, it was Sonam K Ahuja’s turn.

Would she escape scot-free?

Naah! Karan was there to ensure that.

Watch the video below to find out why the newly-wed Sonam gave KJo 'that' look!

Here's why Karan is grateful that the one woman he is terrified of, Twinkle Khanna, is no longer an actress.

It's a rare occasion when you see Mrs Funnybones emotional. But there is one story that lent a tremor to her voice and left a hint of moisture in her eyes.

Now, what exactly gave Ranveer and Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar a fit of the giggles? Take a look for more glimpses from the event.