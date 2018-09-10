Why is Sonam Kapoor dressed as a bride?

September 10, 2018 13:00 IST

The actor turned showstopper for a jewellery brand.

Sonam Kapoor recently walked the ramp for a jewellery brand in Delhi.

The actor looked regal in her bridal avtar as showstopper for Birdichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers.

Some photographs from the collection.

Sonam Kapoor looks regal in a purple embellished lehenga by Jayanti Reddy with scalloped dupatta styled by Tanya Ghavri. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayanti Reddy/Facebook

The showstopper donned jewels by Birdichand Ghanshyamdas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayanti Reddy/Facebook

The actor looked regal as she displayed accessories from the Delhi Durbar collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram

The collection was a tribute to the unforgettable jewels of royal India. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram

The actor poses with Yash Aggarwal of Jaipur-based Birdichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram