Why is Sonam Kapoor dressed as a bride?

Why is Sonam Kapoor dressed as a bride?

September 10, 2018 13:00 IST

The actor turned showstopper for a jewellery brand.

Sonam Kapoor recently walked the ramp for a jewellery brand in Delhi.

The actor looked regal in her bridal avtar as showstopper for Birdichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers.

Some photographs from the collection.

Sonam walks for Birdichand Jewellers

Sonam Kapoor looks regal in a purple embellished lehenga by Jayanti Reddy with scalloped dupatta styled by Tanya Ghavri. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayanti Reddy/Facebook

Sonam walks for Birdichand Jewellers

The showstopper donned jewels by Birdichand Ghanshyamdas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayanti Reddy/Facebook

Sonam walks for Birdichand Jewellers

The actor looked regal as she displayed accessories from the Delhi Durbar collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram

Sonam walks for Birdichand Jewellers

The collection was a tribute to the unforgettable jewels of royal India. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram

Sonam walks for Birdichand Jewellers

The actor poses with Yash Aggarwal of Jaipur-based Birdichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram

Tags: Birdichand Ghanshyamdas, Sonam Kapoor, Jayanti Reddy, Instagram, Facebook
 

