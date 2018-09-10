Why is Sonam Kapoor dressed as a bride?

The actor turned showstopper for a jewellery brand.
Sonam Kapoor recently walked the ramp for a jewellery brand in Delhi.
The actor looked regal in her bridal avtar as showstopper for Birdichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers.
Some photographs from the collection.
Sonam Kapoor looks regal in a purple embellished lehenga by Jayanti Reddy with scalloped dupatta styled by Tanya Ghavri. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayanti Reddy/Facebook
The showstopper donned jewels by Birdichand Ghanshyamdas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jayanti Reddy/Facebook
The actor looked regal as she displayed accessories from the Delhi Durbar collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram
The collection was a tribute to the unforgettable jewels of royal India. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram
The actor poses with Yash Aggarwal of Jaipur-based Birdichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram
this
Comment
article