Ranveer Singh's tribute to Charlie Chaplin is now viral

Last updated on: May 02, 2018 14:09 IST

The spunky actor shows us why the land of romance has so much more to offer.

For most Indians, Switzerland is one place that features in their travel bucketlist.

Part of it, could also be the Bollywood fixation of their favourite stars romancing in the Alps.

But for the European destination's brand ambassador Ranveer Singh, Switzerland has other reasons to fall in love with.

Check out these pictures from his recent trip:



All photographs: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram Ranveer extended his penchant for mimicing actors by doing a Charlie Chaplin in Switzerland.He visited Chaplin's World and also shared a small video of him enacting a scene. The video, he shared on Instagram has since gone viral, having viewed by over 1 million people.