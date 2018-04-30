What a 7-yr-old taught Priyanka Chopra in Assam

Last updated on: April 30, 2018 15:02 IST

Priyanka Chopra made that touchdown to Assam totally worth the while.

In December 2016, Priyanka Chopra was announced the tourism ambassador for Assam.

Since then, every time the actor pays a visit to the state, she has so many interesting stories to tell.

The Quantico actor was recently in the state for three days for a tourism shoot.

Check out these photographs she posted to find out why she calls it #AwesomeAssam.

"She felt tough at my touch, yet her eyes revealed a gentleness that cut through my defences. And...there we stood...two of god’s creations, stripped of all that was man made, and connecting on a deeper level."

"Thank you Geeta...for your strength, your beauty, and your grace. #AwesomeAssam," the actor posted about this picture shot at Kaziranga National Park. Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra

A young girl taught her an important tradition.

"Lil Radha (7 yrs) with her big eyes and smile showed me how the 'Mekhela Sador', traditional Assamese Sari is worn," Chopra wrote on Twitter.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Twitter

Priyanka Chopra picked an Anita Dongre outfit for a visit around Jorhat where she met and interacted with local folk.

Photographs:Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra