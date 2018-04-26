Swim with sharks; kayak with crocodiles: 5 adventures to try this summer

April 26, 2018 16:40 IST

These trips promise you an instant rush of adrenaline.

Photograph*: Hugh Gentry/Reuters

While few prefer relaxing on a beach or exploring historical cities for their holidays; others let their spirit of adventure dictate their holiday destination!

If adrenaline rush and a sense of excitement is what you look for, then adventure travel is what you need to plan for your next outing.

This summer, get ready to challenge yourself and undertake energetic, fun-filled activities with your family!

Here are a few must-visit destinations across the world that should be on every adventure traveler's bucket list:

Sea Kayaking in Phuket

Sea Kayaking is an activity for people across all age groups. Explore this fun-filled activity during your stay in Phuket.

Phan Nga Bay lies between southern Thailand's mainland and Phuket Island.

Paddle through sea caves inside Phang Nga Bay and get ready to enjoy the beautiful views of the various islands.

Kayak to less-visited parts of the island and witness stunning sea caves and secret lagoons.

Visit several small islands in the famously, beautiful landscape of turquoise waters and limestone karst.

While solo adventure is an amazing feeling, being adventurous with family is a splendid experience altogether.

F1 in Singapore

For those who crave that electrifying rush of adrenaline, get ready to treat yourself to high speed adventure.

One of the most exciting outdoor activities to do in Singapore is to live the life of an F1 racer.

Rev up the engine and unleash the power of fancy, sports cars, like Ferrari or Lamborghini, on the Singapore's Formula One circuit.

Get behind the wheel of a real ex-F1 car and live life like the racers and enjoy a few hair-raising laps.

Caving Expedition in New Zealand

New Zealand is arguably the adventure capital of the World and the perfect place for every adrenalin fix.

Waitomo Caves in the Northern Island for New Zealand is a magnet for domestic and international tourists and is a part of everybody's vacation wish list.

Under the green hills of Waitomo lies a labyrinth of caves, sinkholes and underground rivers.

Embark on an exploration spree with activities that will challenge your spirit of adventure in true sense.

Enter the underground and combine the best elements of backwater rafting with climbing, swimming and tubing. You could also explore activities like abseil and haggas honking holes and satisfy your thirst for adventure.

Shark Cage Diving in Australia

Australian waters are home to some of the oldest land surfaces and are inhabited by the most spectacular and rarest of the world's sea creatures.

If exploring the mysterious marine life is your thing, you cannot afford to miss shark cage diving -- one of the most enthralling activity in Australia.

Explore this unique opportunity to experience the legendary Great White Shark in their natural habitat.

Start off with a cruise trip with possible sightings of dolphins and local sea birds.

Sail through the sea and jump into a cage to swim with the white sharks. An activity like this is sure to satisfy your thirst for adventure.

Kayak with Crocodiles in South Africa

Kayaking is one of the most adventurous activity. However, kayaking with crocodiles can altogether be a terrifying, yet adventurous experience.

While in South Africa, get some chills run up your spine and dare paddle through the river to witness a terrific encounter with crocodiles and hippos.

An activity like this, will not just satiate your adrenaline rush but will leave you asking for more!

