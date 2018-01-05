In photos: Katrina Kaif's heaven on earth

Inside the private island luxury resort of Soneva Kiri in Thailand.
Photograph: @katrinakaif/Instagram
Like most of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif too spent her New Year break at an exotic international location. In her case it was the Soneva Kiri luxury resort on Koh Kood island in Thailand.
Sharing sand and surf pics guaranteed to drive everyone green with envy, the actress wrote, 'Little bit of heaven on earth @discoversoneva... bliss...'
She added, 'I can't tell u what a time we had.'
Here's what makes the Soneva Kiri a favoured getaway for the rich-and-famous .
Photograph: @waytotravel via @discoversoneva/Instagram.
Photograph: @rob.auger via @discoversoneva/Instagram.
All villas here have 'cotton linen washed with eco friendly detergent, scented satchels for your pillow, and over 22 pillow types to choose from.'
Many of the private residences also house wine rooms that will even stock your favourite wines before your arrival!
Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.
Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.
Photograph: @rob.auger via @discoversoneva/Instagram.
It also offers unique experiences like Treepod Dining -- suspended above the ground, in an oversized nest overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.
Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.
A short boatride from the resort, through the mangroves, is Soneva Kiri's open-air Thai restaurant Benz, which offers a nine-course meal.
Gwyneth Paltrow once told The New York Times that her most memorable meal was at Benz: 'It's the most exquisite, spicy Thai food I've ever had. The flavours were incredible.'
Photograph: @isakaif/Instagram.
Photograph: @katrinakaif/Instagram.
Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.
Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.
