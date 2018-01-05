In photos: Katrina Kaif's heaven on earth

January 05, 2018 09:20 IST

Inside the private island luxury resort of Soneva Kiri in Thailand.

Photograph: @katrinakaif/Instagram

Like most of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif too spent her New Year break at an exotic international location. In her case it was the Soneva Kiri luxury resort on Koh Kood island in Thailand.

Sharing sand and surf pics guaranteed to drive everyone green with envy, the actress wrote, 'Little bit of heaven on earth @discoversoneva... bliss...'

She added, 'I can't tell u what a time we had.'

Here's what makes the Soneva Kiri a favoured getaway for the rich-and-famous .

Soneva Kiri is located on the island of Koh Kood -- a one hour flight from Bangkok by private plane. Soneva calls it Thailand as it was years ago -- 'untamed jungle, pristine beaches, fishermen going about their business' -- offered with absolute luxury.

Photograph: @waytotravel via @discoversoneva/Instagram.

The Soneva Kiri villas are located on the idyllic beach or on sunny slopes in the rainforest, with infinity pools, personal electric buggies and private butlers.

Photograph: @rob.auger via @discoversoneva/Instagram.

One of Soneva Kiri's large luxurious villas. The largest villa here has six bedrooms and a waterslide.

All villas here have 'cotton linen washed with eco friendly detergent, scented satchels for your pillow, and over 22 pillow types to choose from.'

Many of the private residences also house wine rooms that will even stock your favourite wines before your arrival!

Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.

The experiences at Soneva Kiri ranger from the water and the land to the stars.

Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.

Fun fact: This ultimate luxury resort chain, which has two resorts in the Maldives, was founded by British-Indian hotelier Sonu Shivdasani and his wife Eva.

Photograph: @rob.auger via @discoversoneva/Instagram.

Soneva Kiri regularly hosts Michelin-starred chefs like Chef Wilco Berends.

It also offers unique experiences like Treepod Dining -- suspended above the ground, in an oversized nest overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, the new face of Lakmé, was also in Thailand.

A short boatride from the resort, through the mangroves, is Soneva Kiri's open-air Thai restaurant Benz, which offers a nine-course meal.

Gwyneth Paltrow once told The New York Times that her most memorable meal was at Benz: 'It's the most exquisite, spicy Thai food I've ever had. The flavours were incredible.'

Photograph: @isakaif/Instagram.

For those who get bored of chilling on the beaches, water sports and exploring the mangroves, Soneva Kiri offers a day trip to Siem Reap, Cambodia, by private flight.

Photograph: @katrinakaif/Instagram.

The sunsets at Soneva Kiri are almost always memorable and guests can 'discover the different ways the colours bounce off of Koh Kood's beautiful landscape by kayak.'

Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.

Saying goodbye to a typical Soneva Kiri day.

Photograph: @discoversoneva/Instagram.