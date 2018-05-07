Why Sonam Kapoor is the coolest bride ever!

Last updated on: May 07, 2018 11:13 IST

The Veere Di Wedding actor is giving us so much wedding inspo.

After #Virushka, #SonamKiShaadi is the biggest wedding of the year.

Sonam Kapoor will wed Anand Ahuja on May 8 in Mumbai.

Although the two have tried to keep the celebrations private, pictures from their mehndi and pre-wedding are all over.

Their paper-less e-wedding invitation was a sign of better things to come.

Here are some reasons we are sure Sonam Kapoor is a cool bride-to-be!

Take a look at these photographs.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja started seeing each other nearly four years ago. But they kept their relationship details private and started sharing pictures together only recently. The two successful people definitely make a hot pair. Even close friend and designer Kunal Rawal agrees Sonam is #everydayphenomenal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Rawal/Instagram

Gone are the days when brides-to-be stepped out in heavy designer ensemble pre- and post-wedding. Sonam Kapoor stepped out in this bird printed saree paired with a pink blouse designed by Masaba Gupta. Looks effortless, doesn't she? Photograph: Kind courtesy House of Masaba/Instagram

She may be the perfect vision of fashionista on the red carpet. But for her own mehndi, Ms Kapoor wore these super comfy Nike slippers with her lehenga.

FYI, Anand Ahuja is a huge lover of footwear and is also the co-founder of Veg Non Veg, a multi-brand sneaker store in India.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Ahuja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pernia Qureshi/Instagram For someone who's flaunted her PJs at Cannes , this post-mehndi vision is not a surprise.