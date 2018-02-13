Awww! When Sonam Kapoor said 'I Do'

February 13, 2018 12:38 IST

The actor made for a striking bride on Brides Today's mag covers.

We're sure all of you are waiting for the day when Sonam Kapoor becomes a bride.

The wait will have to continue, but you can definitely see Sonam dressed in her bridal best as she graces two covers for Brides Today.

The actor uploaded the covers on Instagram and captioned it: 'So happy to be on the first cover of @bridestodayin wih my faves!

'The MODERN BRIDE @sonamkapoor says I DO with @tamararalph and @michaelrusso1 and with @anamikakhanna.in.'

On one of the covers, Sonam, who is dressed in a lovely bridal gown with exaggerated sleeves, is seen with designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo.

This is not the first time that British couture house Ralph and Russo has dressed the actor.

Last year, Sonam raised the temperature in Paris when she walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designers at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2017.

Dressed in a breath-taking red lehenga, paired with exquisite emerald jewellery, Sonam graced the second cover with Indian designer Ananmika Khanna.

Both the covers have been well-received by Sonam's followers.