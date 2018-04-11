Who is Anand Ahuja, the man Sonam will marry?

April 11, 2018 16:10 IST

The Delhi-based businessman calls Sonam a "real-life princess."

It's a low-key wedding for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.



The National award winning actor is the uncrowned queen of style with 12 million followers. So, one can imagine the bustle around the wedding and the special man in her life.

So who is Anand Ahuja, the Delhi-based businessman whom Sonam will marry this year?

Anand Ahuja is the owner of Bhane and co-founder of Veg Non Veg, a multi-brand sneaker store in India.

Here's everything you want to know about Sonam's husband-to-be.

Anand Ahuja graduated in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania.

In 2010, he went to Wharton to pursue MBA, but didn't complete it.



All photographs: Kind courtesy Anand Ahuja/Instagram

He's interned with Deutsche Bank and worked with brands like Macy's and Amazon before the entrepreneur bug bit him.

Ahuja's love for apparel and sneakers helped him build India's first multi-brand sneaker company.

In April 2017, GQ India listed him in a feature on 'Sneakerheads of Instagram.'

He also serves as the director of Shahi Exports, his family business which has an annual turnover of over $ 450 mn.

In the photograph above, Ahuja and Sonam are seen posing with biking professional Nigel Sylvester (centre) showing off their new BMX bikes.

Besides his interest in fashion, Ahuja is a huge fan of basketball.

Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor is seen endorsing a Bhane shirt.

Through Veg Non Veg, Ahuja retails international footwear brands like Nike and Adidas and lesser known labels like Visvim.





Ahuja is proud of his friend and partner in crime Sonam Kapoor and vice versa.

At the National award ceremony, Ahuja was seated next to Sonam and stood up to cheer her when she received the award on stage.

He posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "my fave! #everydayphenomenal"