rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Photos! Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Hawaii vacation

Photos! Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Hawaii vacation

May 19, 2018 10:48 IST

The adorable couple are on a vacation in Hawaii.

Take a look at their awe-inspiring pics. 

Milind

Beach bums! The couple pose for a pic.Photographs: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

 

Milind Soman

Vacation mode on! This pic was taken when they landed in Honolulu.

 

Milind Soman

Milind made sure that he got enough of his favourite fruits papaya and avocado.

 

Milind Soman

'Rediscovering my love for walking with a six-hour hike up the side of a volcano, extinct of course.' No vacation is complete without some form of exercise for this fitness enthusiast :)

 

Milind Soman

Milind also took the opportunity to promote Pinkathon.

 

Milind Soman

'Just hangin' in #Hawaii #doingnothing.'

 

Milind Soman

'First morning in beautiful Maui, ran 12 km till Kapalua beach, (which is) voted one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.'

 

Milind Soman

A sight for sore eyes. '1.5km swim and 50 pushups is what I managed today,' Milind captioned this pic.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Milind Soman, Hawaii, Ankita Konwar, Instagram, Pinkathon
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use