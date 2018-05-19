Photos! Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's Hawaii vacation

May 19, 2018 10:48 IST

The adorable couple are on a vacation in Hawaii.

Take a look at their awe-inspiring pics.

Beach bums! The couple pose for a pic. Photographs: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Vacation mode on! This pic was taken when they landed in Honolulu.

Milind made sure that he got enough of his favourite fruits papaya and avocado.

'Rediscovering my love for walking with a six-hour hike up the side of a volcano, extinct of course.' No vacation is complete without some form of exercise for this fitness enthusiast :)

Milind also took the opportunity to promote Pinkathon.

'Just hangin' in #Hawaii #doingnothing.'

'First morning in beautiful Maui, ran 12 km till Kapalua beach, (which is) voted one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.'

A sight for sore eyes. '1.5km swim and 50 pushups is what I managed today,' Milind captioned this pic.