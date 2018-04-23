Age no bar! Milind Soman, 52 marries Ankita Konwar, 27

April 23, 2018 10:00 IST

Theirs is the love story you just cannot ignore!

One of India's most loved and fittest supermodels Milind Soman, 52, shut down haters when he tied the knot with girlfriend Ankita Lonwar who is almost half his age.

For quite some time now, Milind and Ankita, 27 have had the Internet divided over their relationship.

The supermodel, best known for his athletic frame and love for fitness married Ankita on April 22 in Alibaug amid family and friends.

Check out these photographs from their wedding.

Ankita shared this photograph with Milind from her pre-wedding ceremony.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lonwar/Instagram

Milind's fellow runner Abhishek Mishra posted this photo with the wedding couple.

"And it's done. They're married," Mishra wrote on Instagram.

"These 5 days were not less then any adventure trip... A lifetime experience.. Wish u both Milind and Ankita a happy married life. Stay Healthy and Happy.. God Bless you both."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Mishra/Instagram