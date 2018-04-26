Canadian model's heartwarming post for late DJ Avicii

April 26, 2018 11:20 IST

Raquel Bettencourt says she can never forget what the late artiste taught her.

Avicii with Raquel Bettencourt during happier times.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raquel Bettencourt/Instagram

Grammy nominated Swedish DJ and producer Avicii was found dead on April 20 in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

The sudden demise of the Wake Me Up artiste had the Internet covered with warm messages from fans and friends about how they'll miss his music.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling was in a relationship with Canadian model Raquel Bettencourt. The couple lived together for a year before parting ways in December 2014.

Post Tim's death, Raquel took to Instagram to post a series of photographs and remember the good times she shared with the late DJ.

"My heart is broken," Raquel wrote on April 22.

"Tim, It feels like it was just yesterday when we were inseparable. We talked and laughed till sunrise.

"It was us against the world. Memories to last a lifetime.

"Through all of our ups and downs I wanted nothing more than to make sure you were healthy and happy and be there for you every step of the way. Give you life, something to look forward to, but the universe had different plans for us.

"I know how hard you struggled and tried. I tried everything I could."

"Thank you for showing me and teaching me what true love feels like. Taking me along with you through your journey.

"The bond, and connection we shared was so pure and real, I don’t think it ever really truly broke.

"It has always been and will always be in my heart forever.

"It was far too soon for you, so gifted and so special.

"You were the biggest part of my life and played a huge role, I will forever cherish those moments. I just want you to know that I never stopped having love for you.

"I find comfort knowing that Tim's music touched the lives of billions, and that his spirit and memory will live on in all of our hearts forever.

"My condolences to his amazing family through this hard time, my heart is with them. Thank you to all my family and friends for the kind loving messages, and support.

"Rest In Peace beautiful Angel. I will never forget you. Love Raqattack."